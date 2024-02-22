Cat Found On Streets Near Elementary School Positive For Rabies: Frederick County Officials

An alert was issued on Thursday, Feb. 22, advising the community that a cat that was tracked down in the 1400 block of Angelwing Place in Frederick has tested positive for the virus after being picked up area located near Monarch Ridge Park and Emerald Farm Park and close to Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.

The feline was picked up on Tuesday, Feb. 20 after Frederick County Animal Control received reports about it acting unusual and aggressive.

It is described as "a young adult female with distinct light silvery and cream coloring (see above)." It is also the second cat to test positive in the county this month.

The Health Department is recommending that anyone who may have had contact with the cat between Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Feb. 20 consult their health care provider and to notify the agency's Community Health Services Office by calling (310) 600-3342.

According to health officials, "rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite."

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans once infected if no prompt post-exposure treatment is given.

Owners of pets who may have been exposed to the cat can also call the department's Environmental Health Office at (301) 600-1717.

