Capitol Heights resident Kairon Andre Fuell has been arrested and is facing criminal charges in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, following a string of incidents reported in the area.

This week, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office, Prince George's County, and Metropolitan police departments served two warrants related to an investigation into a burglary reported in February at a Waldorf fire station, as well as other offenses.

During the investigation into the Walforf burglary, Fuell was identified as a suspect, and he was later linked to other robberies in DC and Virginia.

Officials say that Charles County Sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Fuell, who was located and arrested at one of the residences and charged with burglary, theft, and other related offenses.

Evidence that tied Fuell to the fire station burglary and other crimes in the region was recovered in addition to a firearm, investigators noted.

On Friday, a judge ordered that Fuell could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond; however, he has an active warrant from another police department and will remain in custody until he can be extradited.

