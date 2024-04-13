Nathan Robert Templeton, 58, was arrested following a search and seizure that led to the recovery of multiple weapons, cocaine, and nearly a half kilo of heroin.

Units from the sheriff's office were busy this week in the 2600 block of Academic Court in Waldorf, and a business in the 8000 block of Matthews Road in Bryans Road, where they tracked down Templeton, who was wanted on a host of charges, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

During the search, investigators recovered:

Two handguns;

Assault rifle in pistol form;

AK-style assault rifle in pistol form;

High-capacity drum magazines;

Extended handgun magazines;

Numerous rounds of ammunition;

Body armor;

Cocaine fentanyl;

Approximately 497 grams of heroin.

Templeton was arrested at the scene and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and several other related offenses.

He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

