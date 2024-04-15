Steven Heizmann, 39, showed the ugly side of social media over the weekend, prompting an investigation following multiple reports from a concerned citizen who was alarmed by his messages that were shared to the world.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called in to investigate numerous posts on social media that came from Heizmann threatening to take a gun to a church on St. Peter's Church Road.

In back-to-back messages, investigators say that Heizmann made apparently threatening posts, and as officers were responding to the church, Heizmann went live on social media and continued to make statements and "indicated he was not afraid to break the law."

From the live video, officials say that they were able to determine that Heizmann was in the area of Old Washington Road in Waldorf, and he was arrested by responding officers from the sheriff's office; however, a gun was never located.

According to investigators, Heizmann, who has no fixed address, also had approached several people inquiring about purchasing a firearm.

He was arrested and charged with making threats of mass violence. He is being detained at the Charles County Detention Center pending future court appearances.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.