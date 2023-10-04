Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Hours After Early Morning Assault In Charles County, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers from the sheriff's office were called to the 12700 block of Pearson Drive, where there were reports of a stabbing that happened overnight.

Upon arrival, deputies found Timothy Portzen, 62, and a woman suffering from stab wounds, according to the agency.

Portzen was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police say that they tracked down a suspect, Scott Anthony Goldsmith, in the area of Port Tobacco Road and Chapel Point Road in La Plata, where he was arrested without incident.

Goldsmith was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault.

He is being held pending his next court appearance.

