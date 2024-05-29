Waldorf resident DeWayne Carlos Murphy, 41, is facing attempted murder and other charges following an investigation into a shooting over the holiday weekend, authorities announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25, patrol officers were called to a home on Ravenglass Road in Waldorf, where they found multiple bullet holes outside an area home and a man who suffered a minor head wound when he was struck by debris.

At the time of the shooting, multiple people were inside the home.

Further investigation led to arrest and search warrants, and Murphy was apprehended inside an area residence and detectives recovered a polymer handgun inside of his vehicle.

Murphy was charged with attempted murder, loaded handgun in vehicle, use of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and other related offenses.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. The incident remains under investigation.

