Robert Terrance Fletcher, 26, of Indian Head, is facing drug and weapon charges following an early morning stop on Tuesday morning when he was busted for multiple offenses.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 28, a member of the Charles County Sheriff's Office stopped Fletcher in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head for a reported equipment violation on his vehicle.

While speaking with Fletcher, the officer said that there was a bottle of cough syrup with codeine in plain view, and further investigation led to the recovery of cocaine, crack cocaine, codeine syrup, and the reportedly stolen 9mm handgun, which he was prohibited from possessing due to a prior conviction for a crime of violence.

Fletcher was charged with possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, and other related offenses.

He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.