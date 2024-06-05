Mostly Cloudy 81°

Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County

A tornado warning was issued in Maryland as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing wild weather was located across the Potomac River from Fort Belvoir, heading in the direction of northwest Charles County, according to the National Weather Service.

The target area subject to the Tornado Warning

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The initial warning was issued shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

Forecasters say that "those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

"Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed." 

Tree damage is also likely.

"Take cover now," the warning states. "Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. 

"Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris." 

