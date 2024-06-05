Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County

The initial warning was issued shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.

Forecasters say that "those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

"Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed."

Tree damage is also likely.

"Take cover now," the warning states. "Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

"Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

