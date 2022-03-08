Contact Us
Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
Return to your home site

Menu

Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf

Nearby Sites

  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The man and boy went missing near Charles County in the Potomac River.
The man and boy went missing near Charles County in the Potomac River. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said.

Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.

Pimentel was boating with his family near Swan Point in Charles County on Monday when his children began to struggle in the water, officials said. One of the children was able to be saved, but the father and his other son went under and did not resurface.

Maryland Natural Resource Police announced that the 10-year-old boy's body was found at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday night, and Pimentel was located at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Local first responders were assisted by US Coast Guard Crews and members of the Charles County Department of Emergency Services during the lengthy search.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.