Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said.

Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.

Pimentel was boating with his family near Swan Point in Charles County on Monday when his children began to struggle in the water, officials said. One of the children was able to be saved, but the father and his other son went under and did not resurface.

Maryland Natural Resource Police announced that the 10-year-old boy's body was found at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday night, and Pimentel was located at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Local first responders were assisted by US Coast Guard Crews and members of the Charles County Department of Emergency Services during the lengthy search.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.