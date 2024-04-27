Mehki Joseph Smith, 24, of Waldorf, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended in connection to the murder of 60-year-old Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr. in October 2022.

Dodson, a Waldorf resident, was identified as the victim who was found shot several times and killed at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in his hometown, according to officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Prosecutors say that officers located Smith walking in the area of the shooting with signs of injury to his leg.

Further investigation found that one the night of the fatal incident, Smith was involved in a physical altercation with Dodson's son, and when that concluded, Smith left the area, but returned with a handgun.

Witnesses said that Smith stated he was going to kill the victim's son, and when Dodson was advised of that, he returned and was shot 25 times.

In a separate incident occurring on June 2, 2019, Smith also was tied to a burglary at a business that sold weapons, leaving with an AR-style rifle.

In January, Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and in the separate case, to second-degree burglary. When he is released, Smith was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge that “these cases are about decisions.”

He added that Smith’s “choice was to retrieve a weapon and escalate the situation while [the victim’s] choice was to de-escalate the issue. – He makes a decision to get revenge and unfortunately, he took revenge on the wrong person.”

