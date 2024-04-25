Men Posing As Women On Social Media Lured Victims To Robberies In Charles County: Sheriff

This week, detectives arrested five suspects who were implicated in several armed robberies that date back to Tuesday, April 9, officials say.

Those arrested:

Darius Lerenzo Mearis, 21, of White Plains;

Justin Amari Banks, 18, of Waldorf;

Jerrell Maurice Grey, 20, of Waldorf;

Two 17-year-old men from Waldorf.

In each case, investigators say that the group used fake profiles of women on social media, and gave their victims directions to meet in the area of Amberleaf Place, though when they arrived, they were robbed at gunpoint, assaulted, and had their cash stolen.

In each instance, the profile of the woman changed, they noted.

The investigation led police to identify the five suspects, and search warrants were served at six homes, which led to the seizure of four handguns and other evidence that linked them to the armed robberies.

Several of the suspects were arrested during the search warrants; however, one of the 17-year-olds was taken on his way to school at St. Charles High School while in possession of a "ghost gun" that had an extended 30-round magazine in his waistband.

Both juvenile suspects are being tried as adults, according to prosecutors.

All five were charged with:

Robbery;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Related offenses.

All five are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

