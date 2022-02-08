Contact Us
Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father

Zak Failla
The man and boy went missing near Charles County in the Potomac River.
The man and boy went missing near Charles County in the Potomac River. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered.

On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.

News of the recovery was first reported by ABC7.

The father’s body has not been recovered as of the later afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

During the search, multiple agencies have offered an assist, including the US Coast Guard, which brought boating crews and helicopters to the area to assist in locating the father's body.

The search is ongoing. 

