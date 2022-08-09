Police Impersonator Sentenced For Assault During Robbery Of Man, Mother In Bryans Road

It will be a decade behind bars for a man with a violent history who posed as a police officer in a tactical vest and robbed a Maryland family at gunpoint, Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced.

Suitland resident Clyde William Peterson, 52, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to first-degree assault for an incident in Bryans Road last year.

On July 13, 2021, officers responded to a residence in the 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road for the report of an assault with a weapon, the state’s attorney said.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Delonte Brown, who reported that he was assaulted by a suspect - later identified as Peterson - wearing a ballistic vest that said “Police” across the front of it.

The investigation into the incident found that on the day of the incident, two suspects pulled up to the residence in a vehicle with tinted windows, officials said.

The passenger of the vehicle, later determined to be Peterson, got out of the vehicle, and approached Brown with a handgun that had an extended magazine. He then pointed the gun at Brown and told him to get on the ground.

During the initial break-in, Peterson’s weapon reportedly discharged, striking Brown in his lower body, according to the Charles County Sheriff.

Brown tried to get away from him, officials said, but was followed by Peterson, who confronted him again, as well as his mother; however, Brown was able to flee a second time.

Peterson ultimately tracked down Brown and forced him to lay on the ground, Covington said. Peterson then went into Brown’s vehicle and stole a Louis Vuitton side bag. After retrieving the bag, Peterson ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Officials noted that when he was arrested by local police and members of the US Marshals Office, investigators seized two weapons, which he was prohibited from possessing due to previous felony convictions for violent crimes.

Detectives also determined that it was not a random crime.

