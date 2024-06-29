An alert was issued by the Charles County Sheriff's Office as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down a fugitive from Hughesville wanted on a host of charges.

Danielle Sicam Alicka, 27, who also has ties to St. Mary's County, is wanted for offenses that include home invasion, armed robbery, and first-degree assault following an incident earlier this year.

On May 1, investigators say that 2024, Alicka forced her way into a Waldorf residence and assaulted several victims with a handgun.

One person was reportedly shot in the hand before she fled the area. Multiple items were also stolen during the incident.

Alicka was described as being a 5-foot-5 Asian woman who weighs approximately 140 pounds and has multiple tattoos. She is known to frequent areas in Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary's counties.

Anyone with information regarding Alicka or her whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 861-8051.

