Tipsters Lead Officers To Teens Breaking Into Cars At St. Charles Towne Center In Waldorf

On Monday afternoon, officers were called to the parking lot after being tipped off about a group of minors who were spotted using tools to break into cars.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, when officers arrived to investigate, the four suspects scattered on foot, but were quickly apprehended.

Investigators say that it was later determined that at least three vehicles were broken into and damaged, and several tools used during the break-ins were recovered from the teens.

Three 15 year olds from Accokeek and a 14-year-old from Fort Washington were arrested at the scene and charged in a Juvenile Offense Report with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, destruction of property, and other related crimes.

“This is an outstanding example of a community member seeing something occurring and calling police immediately," Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said.

"That information allowed the officers to quickly apprehend these juveniles and prevent the theft of the owner’s cars and property”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

