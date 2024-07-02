LaTanya Lisa Lee, 31, has been identified as the driver apprehended following an early morning hit-and-run at around 2 a.m. at the St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf, authorities announced on Tuesday.

While investigating the reported crash, officers say that they spotted Lee, who proceeded to flee, striking two patrol vehicles, injuring one officer before getting out of the parking lot and fleeing on Billingsley Road, where she was ultimately apprehended without further incident.

The Upper Marlboro resident was arrested and charged with assault, fleeing and eluding, negligent driving, driving while impaired, and other related offenses.

She was released on an unsecured $3,500 bond. The case remains under investigation.

