Man Charged With Stalking Teens, Sex Offense In Charles County, Sheriff Says

Anthony Lamont Hagens, 42, was arrested following a lengthy investigation into a mid-February incident involving a pair of 15-year-old girls who were walking near St. Ignatius Drive in St. Charles.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office received a report in February about Hagens, who approached the teens and asked if they wanted to smoke, instructing them to get into his car.

When they refused and ran away, officials say that he followed them and approached them a second time. He fled, and they took a photo of his license plate, which was provided to investigators.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, patrol officers responded and located the man in his vehicle near Bannister Circle and Kitchen Court, though no criminal charges were filed at the time after a consultation with the State's Attorney's Office.

However, detectives continued investigating and subsequently linked Hagens to similar incidents and a sex offense involving a woman, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

The Waldorf resident was indicted by a grand jury with stalking, fourth-degree sex offense, and other related offenses. He was ordered by a judge to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

