Women Who Used Homemade Device To Steal Mail Busted With Drugs In Carroll County: Sheriff

Brittney Charlae Robinson, 31, of Baltimore, was found to be driving without a license while riding with Glen Burnie resident Tacha Naquel Crowner, 30 when she was stopped by members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for an equipment violation.

During the subsequent stop, a police K9 determined that there were drugs in the car and a search of their vehicle led to the recovery of more than 160 grams of Alprazolam and 59 grams of suspected methamphetamine, officials said.

Both women were arrested, then deputies made a second unexpected discovery.

According to the sheriff's office, while they were being searched, Robinson was found to be in possession of several pieces of mail not addressed to her, along with several that were inside the vehicle.

Deputies were later able to confirm that at least one of the pieces of mail had been dropped off at a US Post Office bin the day before their bust on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

It is alleged that a homemade device was also recovered during the investigation that is believed to be the tool used to remove the mail from the post office bin.

Crowner and Robinson were each charged with two counts of possession of CDS (not marijuana), CDS possession with intent to distribute, and one charge related to the possession of mail without permission.

Robinson was also cited for several traffic offenses for driving without a license and equipment violations.

