Taneytown Police Chief Resigns After Being Placed On Administrative Leave: Report

Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz has accepted Police Chief Jason Etzler's resignation after he was placed on administrative leave for "an intra-departmental personnel matter," according to a new WBAL report.

Last week in Carroll County, Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, was placed on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons.

He had been the chief since 2019 when he took over for another embattled chief who resigned after admitting to a weapons charge, according to WBAL.

In his stead, Wantz will reportedly appoint Maj. Robert Mitchell, a longtime veteran police officer, as the agency's acting police chief.

