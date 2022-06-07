Nearly 100 Drivers Busted During Independence Day DUI Patrol In Maryland: State Police

Nearly 100 allegedly drunk drivers were taken off Maryland roadways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a newly released report from state police.

The Maryland State Police Department released its final tally from its Independence Day DUI Enforcement detail between Friday, July 1, and Monday, July 4, which led to the arrest of 95 allegedly impaired drivers.

During routine road patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation effort focused on Route 50, the full-time drunk driving enforcement team of troopers - the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (S.P.I.D.R.E.) team - reported the arrests this week.

In a separate emphasis patrol on I-695 in Baltimore County, I-70 in Howard County, and I-495 in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, police also issued nearly 1,400 citations and warnings to drivers for various violations.

Officials noted that “Maryland State Police, with the assistance of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police, worked a joint DUI saturation patrol on Route 50 in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties.

“Together, they issued an additional 852 citations and warnings and arrested 14 suspected impaired drivers.”

