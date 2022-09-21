Dead Body Found Shot In The Woods Near Maryland Roadway, State Police Say

Police have identified a 20-year-man who was found shot to death in the woods near a quiet Maryland roadway, authorities announced.

Salisbury resident Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, was found along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Cambridge following reports of shots fired.

Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the scene, and officials said that as they canvassed the area, they located Raeford’s body with at least one gunshot wound.

The Cambridge Police Department secured the scene, according to investigators, and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit later took over the investigation.

Raeford’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, police said.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

Police have not identified a suspect or announced a motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation.

