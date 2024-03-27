Noise Complaint Leads To Hours-Long Police Standoff In Taneytown, Police Say

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, officers from the Taneytown Police Department were called to Starboard Drive to investigate "a habitual noise complaint," though things rapidly escalated.

According to investigators, "after making contact with the homeowner, Taneytown Police Officers were able to see the homeowner bend down beneath the window of the house and come back up with what appeared to be a dark colored firearm," before shouldering the weapon and pointing it in the direction of the officers.

Specialty units were called to the scene, and officials said that "the tactical decision was made for officers to withdraw and de-escalate," though a warrant was granted for charges that included multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment.

The standoff lasted until approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, when police say that the warrant was executed and the barricade was ended with an assist from "distraction devices and chemical munitions" that were deployed during the incident.

A suspect - who has not been identified - was apprehended without further incident at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

"Taneytown Police Department would like to extend our gratitude to the Maryland State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in resolving this incident in a peaceful and effective manner," a spokesperson for the agency added.

