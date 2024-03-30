Unintended Powerball Ticket Lands Baltimore Woman $1M Prize

A series of strange events led a Baltimore woman to a million dollar prize after picking up an unintended Powerball ticket while running errands in Timonium, Lottery officials say.

The journey to a new tax bracket began early in March, when the big winner was heading to Timonium to do some shopping when a song on the radio reminded her of a friend's upcoming birthday, prompting her to stop at Royal Farms on York Road in Towson, where she spotted a Powerball jackpot prize that caught her attention.

“The drawing date was the same as the birthday,” she said, “So I decided to add a Powerball ticket to the scratch-off gift.”

Lady Luck had a different gift in mind for the charitable woman.

After completing her purchase, the big winner said she was unsure how to get her change from the Lottery vending machine, so she picked up another ticket.

“I wanted to get moving, so instead of worrying about it, I just bought one more Powerball ticket for me.”

That pick up proved more fruitful than the birthday gift.

According to the million-dollar winner, her gift was well-received, and her friend won $7 on his Powerball ticket.

Turns out she had won seven-figures.

“When we talked later, he thanked me for the scratch-offs and told me that his Powerball ticket had been a $7 winner," she said.

That conversation reminded her of the Powerball ticket she had picked up for herself, and sure enough, there was a new millionaire.

“It was a huge shock,” she told officials. “It took me a while to believe it was real.” Plans for her $1 million bonanza include paying bills, home remodeling, sharing her good fortune with her family and donating to charitable causes. “This is such a blessing. I intend to spread the blessings to lots of other people.”

