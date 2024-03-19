Winner: Powerball Ticket Good For $1 Million Sold In Baltimore

A Powerball ticket worth a whopping $1 million was sold at a Maryland Royal Farms store for the Monday, March 18 drawing, officials said.

The player only missed the $645 million estimated jackpot annuity by one ball.

The winning numbers were: 10, 17, 20, 39 and 44; the Powerball was 16 and the Power Play multiplier was x3.

The lucky second-tier winning ticket was purchased at Royal Farms on York Road in North Baltimore.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity of $687 million for the Wednesday, March 20 drawing with an estimated cash option of $327.3 million.

