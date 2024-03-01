Teen Girl Becomes Third Fatality In Baltimore Townhouse Fire That Left 19 Displaced (Update)

An 8-year-old boy was one of three people found unconscious when firefighters battled the blaze at the 3400 block of E. Lombard Street in Southeast Baltimore Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The boy died hours after he was rescued, while a 13-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead Wednesday, and the girl died Thursday afternoon, according to CBS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Arson Task Force, Baltimore City Fire Department Communications Director Kevin Cartwright told Daily Voice.

The victims’ exact causes of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott had expressed his condolences to everyone impacted and thanked the Red Cross for their assistance.

