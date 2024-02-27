8-Year-Old Boy Killed, 2 Critical Following Massive Maryland Townhouse Blaze

Baltimore City firefighters responded to battle the blaze at 3400 block of E. Lombard Street in Southeast Baltimore and found both levels of the brick building smoking and billowing with heavy flames.

Crews immediately began to douse the flames and enter the building for a search and rescue, leading to the discovery of several unconscious victims.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott confirmed the death of an 8-year-old boy early Tuesday morning and shared his condolences on social media. A 13-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man are still in critical condition, while a total of 19 people were displaced, according to CBS.

“Baltimore is grieving for the family of the 8-year-old boy who lost his life in the fire in Southeast Baltimore early this morning,” wrote Mayor Scott.

“Our community is rallying support for his family, those injured, and those who’ve been displaced. My heart ached for everyone who has been touched by this tragedy.”

Mayor Scott also extended gratitude to the Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace and the other first responders who assisted at the scene.

The American Red Cross was working to help other displaced victims.

