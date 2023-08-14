Suspect Charged After Man Shot, Killed At Timonium Trampoline Park

Quinton Walker, 30, has been arrested for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead at Sky Zone on West Aylesbury Road to investigate a shooting, the agency says.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, when officers found Whitehead suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital by first responders and later died from his injuries.

Walker was taken into custody following the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder.

According to reports, Walker was visiting his daughter and wound up shooting his ex's boyfriend. The visit had been previously arranged.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

