Baltimore Teen Arrested For Armed 7-Eleven Robbery In Anne Arundel County, Police Say

Officers were called to the convenience store at 1250 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, where there was a reported robbery involving a group of minors who were armed.

According to a spokesperson from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, three suspects entered the business - two armed with black handguns - and approached a clerk while demanding cash from the registers.

The clerks complied, and the group then fled the building with an undisclosed amount of cash; however, one was apprehended by responding officers.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody without further incident.

