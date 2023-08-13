Man Killed At Trampoline Park In Timonium, Police Say

At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the Sky Zone on West Aylesbury Road to investigate a shooting, the agency says.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by paramedics to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A possible suspect has been detained in connection to the shooting.

No information about the victim or shooter has been released by the police.

