Overnight Triple Lane Closure Planned On I-95 At I-695 Interchange In Baltimore County

The Maryland Department of Transportation issued an alert advising that beginning on Sunday, June 2, and lasting through Friday, June 21, there will be northbound lane closures impacting motorists planning to travel through the area.

According to officials, there will be a single-lane closure beginning at 7 p.m., which will become a double-lane closure at 9 p.m. and three lanes will be shut down at night, with those closed until 5 a.m. the following morning.

The closures will be daily from Sunday through Thursday.

They will take place on northbound I-95 every weeknight for approximately three weeks to allow contractor crews to perform final asphalt paving work and install new reflective pavement markings on all lanes of northbound I-95.

All travel lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day.

"Drivers should expect major delays while work is taking place within the I-95/I-695 interchange work zone," officials said.

Motorists are advised to use MD 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway), US 1 (Washington Boulevard) or US 29 (Columbia Pike) as alternate routes. There are no planned lane closures along northbound or southbound I-95 at I-695 on Friday or Saturday nights.

The road closures are part of the state's near $40 million plan to rehabilitate 10 bridges at the Baltimore Beltway interchange in the Artubus area of Baltimore County.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.