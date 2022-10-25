Maryland Student Test Scores Alarm Educators, Majority Fall Below Basic Achievement In Math

Maryland student scores followed a national declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), continuing a downward trend that began in 2013 and worsened during the pandemic.

The NAEP is a biennial assessment of fourth and eight graders for the subjects of reading and math. It measures achievement at four levels: below basic, basic, proficient, and advanced. Testing results showed that a majority of Maryland fourth and eighth graders were not proficient in math or reading. The assessment showed that 75% of Maryland eight grade students and 69% of fourth grade students are at or below basic achievements in mathematics.

Below basic, is by default and denotes performance that falls below the lowest achievement level.

“There is no sugar coating these results. Maryland has been experiencing a downward trend since 2013, and a return to normal is not good enough. The current struggles of our students cannot be solely attributed to the pandemic. Our goal is to ensure that every Maryland student has access to excellent educational opportunities to realize their full potential, especially those who have been historically underserved", said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.

Maryland’s NAEP scores have generally been in decline since 2013 in each tested grade - subject.

Officials say that the decline in Maryland’s 2022 NAEP scores in all four grade - subject areas tested is consistent with the testing results of most States.

“The fourth and eighth grade 2022 NAEP reading and math assessment results confirm that the learning of all students suffered during the pandemic and also underscore the unacceptable opportunity and achievement gaps that continue to persist for Maryland’s Black, Hispanic, and economically disadvantaged students,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.

Historically underprivileged student demographics suffered the most, with average scores for Maryland students eligible for the National School Lunch Program declining for both fourth and eighth grade students in reading and math compared to 2019 results.

Black and Hispanic student scores declined significantly from 2019 in three of the four grade - subject categories. Black students experienced decreases in eighth grade reading and math, as well as fourth grade math. Hispanic students experienced decreases in fourth grade reading and math, and eighth grade math.

Students with disabilities remained relatively unchanged from 2019 in all grades and subjects. The scores of white students remained unchanged in all grades and subjects except eighth grade math and the scores of Asian students also remained unchanged.

Officials say that the decline in Maryland’s 2022 NAEP scores in all four grade - subject areas tested is consistent with the testing results of most States.

For more information about testing results with NAEP, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.