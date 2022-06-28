Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Real Estate

Most Expensive Home In Baltimore County Listed At $12M

Annie DeVoe
3162 Blendon Road
3162 Blendon Road Photo Credit: Sotheby's International Realty via Zillow

The most expensive home in Baltimore County is listed at $12 million, according to a Zillow listing.

The massive four-bedroom seven-bathroom smart home located in the desirable Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills is nestled on five acres, includes a wine room, and has not one, but two oversized three-car garages.

The features do not stop there as the backyard offers one of the most expansive pools in the community, an outdoor fireplace, an exterior kitchen, and water features. 

To take a look at this beautiful home on Zillow, click here. 

