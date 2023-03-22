Contact Us
Young Women Targeted In Overnight Baltimore Shooting

Annie DeVoe
A handgun and bullets.
A handgun and bullets. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Taylor R

Two young women are hospitalized after a shooting overnight in Baltimore, police say.

Officers located the victims after responding to a shooting in the 4000 block of Fort Armstead Road around 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds to their bodies. 

Medics arrived at the scene and rushed the women to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries. 

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Police are actively investigating this shooting and have not yet announced any potential suspects or motives for the incident. 

