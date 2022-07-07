Contact Us
Breaking News: Maryland Man Released 4X Once For Fatal Pursuit-Crash Finally Held For Kidnapping, Robbery: PD
Police & Fire

Woman With Walker Killed Trying To Cross Baltimore Street

Annie DeVoe
The 65-year-old woman was killed after being struck by the vehicle.
The 65-year-old woman was killed after being struck by the vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Filmbetrachter

A senior woman was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while attempting to cross a Baltimore street with her walker, authorities say.

Witnesses said that the 65-year-old woman was struck on the 2000 block of North Broadway shortly before 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, according to Baltimore Police.

Authorities arrived to find the woman unresponsive and rushed her to John's Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead, they said.

Anyone that has information about this incident is urged to contact investigators at (410)396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

