Baltimore Daily Voice
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police

Zak Failla
Alysha Williams, 20, of Catonsville
Alysha Williams, 20, of Catonsville

A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced.

Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and members of the US Marshals Service at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 following an investigation into the shooting incident, which left at least two firefighters with injuries.

Williams was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department in connection to the shooting on Monday, Aug. 8, where several rounds from a BB-style firearm were aimed in the direction of members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were working a medical call for service, investigators said. 

One of the firefighters was struck by the BB rounds, police said. Another firefighter was injured after being struck by the vehicle Williams was driving as she fled the scene, according to the department.

 Williams was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and discharging a BB gun.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Baltimore Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the agency by emailing mediarelations@baltimorepolice.org.

