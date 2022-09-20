Violent Night In Baltimore Ends With Early Morning Murder In Maryland, Police Say

Multiple investigations have been launched following several separate shootings in Baltimore that ended on Tuesday morning with one man dead, police said.

The night of mayhem began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, when officers followed a blood trail nearly a quarter-mile, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

His condition was still not available on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Hours later, shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday night, officers on patrol in the Eastern District heard gunshots ring out, and they located a 58-year-old and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of North Wolfe Street.

Both men were treated by paramedics and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

On Tuesday morning, at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive in the Southern District, where there was a report of a man who was unresponsive.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics on the scene who already pronounced the man - whose name was not released - dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The murder is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

