Blood Trail Leads Investigators In Baltimore To Man Shot In Head: Police

A late afternoon shooting is under investigation after police in Maryland were called to a crime scene in Baltimore, authorities announced.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a blood trail, which they were able to follow to the 2900 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Investigators have not released the name or other identifying information of the victim, who was transported to an area hospital and his condition was unknown later on Monday night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the victim or shooting has been asked to contact investigators at the Baltimore Police Department Northwest District by calling (410) 396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

