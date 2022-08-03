Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Victim Killed In Three-Alarm Fire At Curtis Avenue Fire ID'd as Utility Worker

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore firefighters at the scene of the fire.
Baltimore firefighters at the scene of the fire. Photo Credit: Baltimore Fire Department (Twitter)

The victim of a three-alarm fire at a South Baltimore treatment facility has been identified as a 52-year-old utility worker, Baltimore City Fire Department said on Tuesday, March 8.

Earnest Cooper was among the four utility workers inside the Petroleum  Management Inc. facility when crews responded to a reported fire just before 7 a.m. on Monday. Officials learned Cooper had caught on fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw noticeable fire and smoke throughout the entire building, BCFD said. The fire was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire moments after crews started working and crews from additional departments were enlisted to help. It took nearly three hours to get the blaze under control. 

“This is truly a tragic situation,” said Fire Chief Niles R. Ford. “We know each of the employees tried their best to help their co-worker, but the amount of fire unfortunately became to overwhelming to handle.”

An official cause of death for Cooper will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The fire remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.