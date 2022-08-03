Victim Killed In Three-Alarm Fire At Curtis Avenue Fire ID'd as Utility Worker

The victim of a three-alarm fire at a South Baltimore treatment facility has been identified as a 52-year-old utility worker, Baltimore City Fire Department said on Tuesday, March 8.

Earnest Cooper was among the four utility workers inside the Petroleum Management Inc. facility when crews responded to a reported fire just before 7 a.m. on Monday. Officials learned Cooper had caught on fire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw noticeable fire and smoke throughout the entire building, BCFD said. The fire was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire moments after crews started working and crews from additional departments were enlisted to help. It took nearly three hours to get the blaze under control.

“This is truly a tragic situation,” said Fire Chief Niles R. Ford. “We know each of the employees tried their best to help their co-worker, but the amount of fire unfortunately became to overwhelming to handle.”

An official cause of death for Cooper will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The fire remains under investigation.

