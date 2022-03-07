One Dead In 3-Alarm Curtis Bay Blaze, Baltimore Fire Department Says

At least one person has died in a massive fire that broke out early Monday, March 7 in Curtis Bay, the Baltimore City Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to 5200 Curtis Avenue around 7:15 a.m., where smoke was billowing from a fuel facility.

At the time the fire broke out, four employees were working at the facility, WJZ reports.

The fire had reached three alarms by 8:30 a.m., and BCFD added that additional help was required because of the fire's size and amount of flammable products inside the building.

The city firefighters' union said fuel was also found in nearby storm drains, WJZ reports. No other injuries have immediately reported.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

