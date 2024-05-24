Donations, Foster Homes Needed After 83 Dogs, Cat, Rescued From Baltimore Rowhome

Already facing a shortage of space in their facility, BARCS took in 83 dogs and the cat after they were found in the Clyburn/Pimlico neighborhood housed together in small crates stacked on top of one another.

The dogs were covered in excrement and roaches, and the house had dismal air quality, making it difficult to breathe, and all 84 animals were brought back to BARCS for treatment and evaluation of various maladies, officials said.

"This number of animals is beyond our typical capacity in our medical rooms," according to BARCS officials. "So, our veterinary team set up a temporary triage to immediately begin providing medical care to each of the animals as they came in.

"We have been working nonstop since (Thursday) morning and are still processing their intakes."

At the time the new batch of dogs were brought into the facility, there were already more than 150 canines in their care, which they had already been struggling to find forever or foster homes for.

Officials made note that BARCS is responsible for all the costs associated with this case, including medical care, from vaccinations to more complicated treatments, as well as keeping them fed and watered.

According to the agency, in the past two years, BARCS' intake of dog has increased 71 percent, representing approximately 2,300 more dogs than in years past.

Now, BARCS is looking for the community's assistance as they search for foster homes for some of the pre-existing dogs so they can house the 83 new ones for as long as the authorities deem necessary without risking euthanasia for space for other dogs who need to also seek refuge at BARCS.

"We are seeking donations to our Medical Care Fund to handle this unprecedented number of dogs entering our care in less than 24 hours," they said.

"We have (also) updated our Amazon Wish List to reflect the supplies we need to help these dogs."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.