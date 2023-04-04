Two Dead, Many Injured In Several Baltimore Shootings

Two people are dead and several more are injured after a violent night in Baltimore, authorities say.

Several shootings rang out throughout Baltimore on the evening of Monday, April 3, beginning around 5:30 p.m., according to Baltimore police.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers rushed to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue after hearing gunshots in a nearby area. Officers arrived at the location and noticed a vehicle fleeing the area, heading toward a hospital.

Police followed the vehicle to the hospital, where they found three young men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were stabilized at the hospital and are expected to survive.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Imla Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead despite medical efforts.

Investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue.

A short time later, around 9 p.m., officers patrolling the 2900 block of East Pratt Street heard gunshots, finding an 18-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds a short distance away.

Officers immediately began trying to save the teen's life but were unsuccessful.

No suspects or motives have been announced for any of the three shootings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.