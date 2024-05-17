Overnight Triple Lane Closure Planned On I-95 At I-695 Interchange In Baltimore County

The Maryland Department of Transportation issued an alert advising that on Tuesday, May 21, there will be northbound lane closures that will impact motorists traveling through the area.

According to officials, there will be a single-lane closure beginning at 7 p.m., which will become a double-lane closure at 9 p.m. and three lanes will be shut down at might, with those closed until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

Additionally, crews will be closing and detouring the northbound I-95 ramp to the outer loop of eastbound I-695.

"Drivers should expect major overnight delays on I-95 and I-695 in the work zone and plan on using MD 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway), US 1 (Washington Boulevard) or US 29 (Columbia Pike) as alternate routes," officials said.

The road closures are part of the state's near $40 million plan to rehabilitate 10 bridges at the Baltimore Beltway interchange in the Artubus area of Baltimore County.

