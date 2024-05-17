Fog/Mist 60°

SHARE

Overnight Triple Lane Closure Planned On I-95 At I-695 Interchange In Baltimore County

There will be multiple lane closures on I-95 at I-695 next week in Baltimore County.

On Tuesday, May 21 there will be a single-lane closure on northbound I-95 at 7 p.m., a double-lane closure at 9 p.m. and a triple-lane closure at midnight, with those three lanes closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday

On Tuesday, May 21 there will be a single-lane closure on northbound I-95 at 7 p.m., a double-lane closure at 9 p.m. and a triple-lane closure at midnight, with those three lanes closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Maryland Department of Transportation issued an alert advising that on Tuesday, May 21, there will be northbound lane closures that will impact motorists traveling through the area.

According to officials, there will be a single-lane closure beginning at 7 p.m., which will become a double-lane closure at 9 p.m. and three lanes will be shut down at might, with those closed until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22. 

Additionally, crews will be closing and detouring the northbound I-95 ramp to the outer loop of eastbound I-695.

"Drivers should expect major overnight delays on I-95 and I-695 in the work zone and plan on using MD 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway), US 1 (Washington Boulevard) or US 29 (Columbia Pike) as alternate routes," officials said.

The road closures are part of the state's near $40 million plan to rehabilitate 10 bridges at the Baltimore Beltway interchange in the Artubus area of Baltimore County.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE