Police Release Sketch Of Woman Whose Body Was Found Decomposing In Baltimore

Investigators from the Baltimore Police Department are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify a woman whose body was found decomposing in the city nearly a year ago.

A new sketch has been released by the agency as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found decomposing in the afternoon of June 3, 2023 in the 400 block of South Calhoun Street.

According to police, when officers arrived last summer, they found an unidentified woman unresponsive, in the early stages of decomposition, though there was no apparent signs of trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, though her ID remains a mystery. The woman was only described by police as being 5-foot-8, weighing 132 pounds.

The case remains under investigation 11 months later.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or her ID has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100.

