Torched Tractor-Trailer Ties Up Traffic On I-95 In Baltimore County (Developing)

A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed and destroyed by fast-moving flames shortly after 3:30 p.,. on May 21 in Rosedale near the city-county line, officials say.

The fire was reported in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the split with I-895, leading to lane closures in the area for several hours as first responders extinguished the blaze and began clearing the scene.

It is unclear what caused the truck fire.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.