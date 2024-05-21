Mostly Cloudy 64°

SHARE

Torched Tractor-Trailer Ties Up Traffic On I-95 In Baltimore County (Developing)

Traffic was backed up on the southbound lanes on I-95 in Baltimore County just in time for the Tuesday afternoon commute when a truck was torched.

I-895 at I-95 where a truck went up in flames.

I-895 at I-95 where a truck went up in flames.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed and destroyed by fast-moving flames shortly after 3:30 p.,. on May 21 in Rosedale near the city-county line, officials say.

The fire was reported in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the split with I-895, leading to lane closures in the area for several hours as first responders extinguished the blaze and began clearing the scene.

It is unclear what caused the truck fire. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE