Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center May Be Discarded Medical Waste: PD

At approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, May 20, homicide detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the Refuse/Recycling Center on Beaver Dam Road to investigate reports of human remains that were found at the facility.

On Friday, May 24, the department said it is still awaiting results of an autopsy, but investigators believe that this is an incident of improperly discarded medical waste.

According to the agency, the center receives trash and recycling items from multiple jurisdictions. No additional details about the body have been released by the department.

The Central Acceptance Facility in Cockeysville was closed for the rest of the day on Monday when the remains were found.

More information is expected to be provided as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.