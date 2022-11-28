Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash

Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say.

A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.

Investigation revealed that the 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound at that location when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times.

The Crash Team is still investigating this incident.

