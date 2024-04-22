Gwynn Oak resident Charvez Brooks, 35, was found guilty by a jury following a four-day trial for the illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, in violation of federal law.

According to court documents, days after an August 2019 shooting of an off-duty Baltimore police sergeant, Brooks was spotted by Baltimore police officers driving a vehicle that matched the description of one suspected in that incident, though he was not believed to be involved at the time.

Rather than stopping, prosecutors said that Brooks sped away when he saw officers, taking them on a 10-minute high-speed pursuit through northeast Baltimore, during which he threw a loaded gun out of the window into a parking lot on Belair Road that was later recovered by police who were flagged down by a pair of witnesses waiting at a nearby bus stop who saw it unfold.

Court documents state that during a subsequent interview with Baltimore Police investigators, Brooks acknowledged that he threw the gun out of the window of his car.

At the time of the incident, Brooks had previous felony convictions in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County Circuit Courts for burglary, assault, theft, and drug possession.

In August 2020, Brooks was also convicted after a five-day trial for conspiracy to commit a commercial robbery in connection with the robbery of a gas station owner in January 2018.

His co-conspirators were charged with the robbery in May 2018, but Brooks was not identified as the third participant until later, and he was eventually sentenced to 124 months in federal prison. Details of that conviction can be found here.

Brooks faces up to 10 more years in prison on the latest weapons charges.

