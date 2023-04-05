Teen Suspect Behind Ernest Hall Murder, Mass Shooting Arrested

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after being connected to a mass shooting that killed one and injured several others in Baltimore, authorities say.

The teen was located by officers on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 4 in the 2800 block of Baker Street after being believed to be responsible for the shooting that killed 33-year-old Ernest Hall on Thursday, March 23, according to Baltimore Police.

Investigators say that the 15-year-old injured five others in the shooting, which occurred in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.

The teen is currently being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and various handgun violations.

