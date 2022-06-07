Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Teen Killed In Baltimore Holiday Weekend Shooting ID'd

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Authorities have released the identity of the teenager killed in a midday shooting in Baltimore over the holiday weekend, officials say.

Terrontae Stancil, 19, was pronounced dead on Sunday, July 3 after being shot in the 600 block of Mosher Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 2, according to Baltimore police.

Stancil had been transferred to Shock Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries.  

Homicide detectives are now investigating this murder. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.