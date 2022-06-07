Teen Killed In Baltimore Holiday Weekend Shooting ID'd

Authorities have released the identity of the teenager killed in a midday shooting in Baltimore over the holiday weekend, officials say.

Terrontae Stancil, 19, was pronounced dead on Sunday, July 3 after being shot in the 600 block of Mosher Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., Saturday, July 2, according to Baltimore police.

Stancil had been transferred to Shock Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are now investigating this murder. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

