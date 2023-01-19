Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Suspicious Death In Essex Ruled A Homicide: Baltimore County Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department (Facebook)

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a murder after a body was found, authorities say.

Detectives located the body  around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, in the 900 block of Sun Circle Way, according to Baltimore County police.

An autopsy was conducted on the body and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide after trauma was found on the upper body.

The victim was later identified as Cameron D. James, 23. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call 410-307-2020.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.