Suspicious Death In Essex Ruled A Homicide: Baltimore County Police

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a murder after a body was found, authorities say.

Detectives located the body around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, in the 900 block of Sun Circle Way, according to Baltimore County police.

An autopsy was conducted on the body and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide after trauma was found on the upper body.

The victim was later identified as Cameron D. James, 23.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call 410-307-2020.

